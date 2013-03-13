The state and the capital city were ignored in the Union and Railway budgets, Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a seminar on ‘Budget and Capital City Development’ organised by the Federation of Residents’ Associations Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) here the other day in connection with its 19th annual conference. FRAT passed a resolution on the occasion demanding a separate department with minister for capital city development, a High Court Bench with filing facilities, allocation for the infrastructure development of Vizhinjam seaport, allocation of state share for establishing a super-speciality hospital at Vithura, funds for constructing an underpass at Statue, foot-overbridges at Pattom and Cotton Hill and waste treatment plants in the city.

New Office-bearers

T K Bhaskara Panicker and Adv Paraniyam Devakumar have been elected president and general secretary of FRAT. S Satheeshachandran Nair is treasurer, M V Sugathan the patron and P Sukumaran, K Sukumaran and Nadeera Suresh are vice-presidents.