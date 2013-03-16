The budget has given major attention to the plight of the roads in the state and to ensure better roads,the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 855 crore for the development of the state and district roads this year.

Widening of tarred roads, construction of bus bays and over bridges would get priority.

50 percent of the cost of Kollam and Alappuzha bypass projects will be borne by the State Government. Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this projects.

Bypasses in Kozhikode, Thalasseri-Mahe, Sulthanbathery, and Chengannur would be given Rs 5 crore each.

Rs 15 crore has ben allotted for under passes, over bridges and parking facilities near bus and rail stations.

In association with the local bodies where land is made available free of cost, new bypasses will be constructed.

100 km roads in the state will be constructed with B M and B C standards with five-year performance guarantee. Rs 170 crore has been allocated for upgrading 551 km long roads. Rs 280 crore was allocated for the KSTP second phase, which has an estimated cost of Rs 2005 crore.

Rs 20 crore has been set apart for Kumarakom-Nedumbasseri state highway. Seaport-airport road project will get Rs 25 crore.

A coastal corridor project between Vallarpadom container terminal and Kozhikode via Ponnai has been given administrative sanction of Rs 117 crore.

Rs 5 crore has been allocated for the development of coastal road from Fort kochi to Alappuzha via Chellanam.

The bridge linking Mankompu village with Alappuzha-Changanassery road will get Rs 5 crore.

Rs 50 crore has been allotted in the budget for 40 rail over bridges being constructed by the RBDCK. Rs 50 crore will be spent for upgrading 8,570 km roads as major district roads.

A new bridge being constructed parallel to the narrow bridge on the road leading to Mampuram Makham , a major pilgrim centre in the Malabar region will get an allocation of Rs 5 crore.