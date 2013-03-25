The mobile incinerator has received consent from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) with strict conditions to abide by. According to the Board, the incinerator must meet the emission standards cited by the Board which should be shown in the display system on the machine.

It is also specified that the incinerator should not function within a 25-metre radius of a residential area. The machine shall not operate where buildings are higher than the level of the chimney. Besides, the operational schedule of the machine for a month should be handed over to the Board well in advance and approval received.

“The schedule of the machine’s operation for a month is asked to prevent complaints from sections of residents. The Board had considered several aspects of the machine before giving consent for it,” said a top official of the Pollution Control Board. It is also noted that the machine should be made operational within the City Corporation limits.

Even though the incinerator has got the PCB consent, uncertainty exists over the operation, maintenance and ownership of the machine. When contacted, the Suchitwa Mission officials said that they were awaiting the government decision on the matter, which is most likely to come this week. The machine has been lying idle at Anayara World Market here, before which it was functional at Chithira Thirunal Park at Fort.

The Rs 2.19-crore machine was brought to the city from Chintan Sales in Gujarat last October.