Subramanyan Namboothiri was first in the news a couple of years ago when he planted fruit trees all around the Secretariat, the Secretariat Annexe and the SMSM Institute at his own initiative. It cost him time and it cost him money.

But he was not in the news months later when all the growing saplings were pulled out for laying tiles on the pavement. ‘’Of the near 500 trees I planted over the years, hardly fifty remain and of the fifty mango trees I planted hardly five remain,’’ says Namboothiri. The many months of hard work involved in germinating and growing a sapling was uprooted along with the plants.

Namboothiri could not be consoled. The hurt was so bad that he totally gave up the idea of planting trees on the roadside. Instead, he started growing saplings to be planted on a 12-acre plot that he bought in the city suburbs. He planted the seeds of the most delicious fruits that he ate there and on the terrace of the rented house that he lives in at Vattiyoorkavu. Some of them grew into healthy saplings.

That was when the near-impossible happened - he noticed a sapling flowering. Soon, it turned to little fruits. It was just the third year of planting. ‘’I think I got as many as 100 fruits on it. A good many withered away and I got as many as 25 fully-grown mature fruits,’’ he says.

No, he didn’t use any fertilisers. ‘’I used only the cow-dung mix that I use for growing my vegetables. I do not use any pesticides either. My grandchildren pluck fruits from these plants and eat them directly as they are totally organic,’’ says Namboothiri.

But this flowering and fruiting happened with just one plant among the many on the terrace, except the grafted varieties that are known to mature early.

‘’Actually, mango trees would be wonderful avenue trees. All that they need is lot of sunshine. We, in Kerala, are blessed with sunlight and all other conditions are suitable for its growth. We could even become self-sufficient in mangoes. It is actually a shame that we have to beg around our neighbouring states for a basket of mangoes,’’ he says.

Of the fruit trees he planted on the road, five mango trees still remain healthy, opposite the Secretariat Annexe, a guava tree by the side of the Annexe, a few ‘amla’ trees and a few banyan trees on the road that lead to the SMSM Institute.

His preference of this particular area for planting trees was because this was where he worked as an employee of the Handicraft Development Corporation of Kerala. ‘’I belong to Mankombu and was exposed to farming all my childhood. It was quite natural for me to take to trees, even in the limited space that I had here,’’ says Namboothiri.

Apart from mango trees, his little terrace has rows and rows of teak saplings, jackfruit tree saplings, little guava trees, and a large number of vegetables. ‘’We need to be self-reliant at least in matters of food. And farming needs a lot of dedication and commitment,’’ he says.