The Kerala University Syndicate which met here on Tuesday condoled the death of students of Sarabhai Institute of Science and Technology at Rajakkad the other day.

The Syndicate also decided to remove from service A K Sulekha, professor with the Philosophy Department, for being absent from duty without permission.

As per the recommendation of selection board, none was qualified for the interview for the University Registrar post, and so the Syndicate decided to issue a notification again. It will also release a notification following the decision to not approve the selection list for the lecturer post in the Institute of Management in Kerala (IMK) of the University. For appointing principals in private colleges, PhD has been made mandatory. For the promotion of teachers, selection committee will be formed as per UGC guidelines. It decided to begin the vacation in affiliated colleges from Wednesday.

In the Syndicate meeting, the following persons were selected to be awarded PhD in the subjects concerned:

Beena R (Management), Maya D (Malayalam), Sandhya Vijayan O, Smitha R V, Sajina P S, Sajeev Kumar B Manjusha K, Ratheeshkumar R (Hindi), Paul Sekhar A (Tamil), Shivu A R (Biotechnology), Pushpam M (Sociology), Obei Koshy (Nano Science and Nano Technology), Sayed M A (Chemistry) and Anju Rajan V (Law).