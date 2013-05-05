Chief Minister Oommen Chandy assured that more flyovers, overbridges and underpasses will be constructed in Thiruvananthapuram city and parking areas will be developed.

Chandy spoke about the development possibilities of the city to the Congress leaders and MLAs at a meeting held at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office. He pointed out that there should be a consensus between the political parties and cooperation of local bodies for land acquisition for promoting developmental activities.

Though sanction has been accorded by the Union Government for increasing the water level of Peppara dam to three metres for solving the drinking water scarcity in the city, a section of the people are opposing it. He also pointed out that the recurring pipe bursts in the city would be solved this financial year. Vizhinjam port is a prestigious project of the UDF Government and the government had spent three times more funds in two years than had been done during the tenure of the LDF Government. Chandy said that the project will materialise despite baseless allegations raised against the government in connection with the project.

On the proposed monorail in the city, Chandy said that the biggest obstacle for the project is the land acquisition from Kazhakoottam to Thampanoor. Of the 540 km of the high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod, only a minor portion will require land acquisition.

Chandy said that around 85 per cent of the distance will be underground or over water bodies and the logic to protest against the project is unknown. Steps will be taken to complete a tourism zone in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the government is bound to give priority to the development of Thiruvananthapuram. A series of demands were submitted by DCC president K Mohan Kumar to Oommen Chandy.

Those who participated in the meeting included Ports Minister K Babu, Thampanoor Ravi, Varkala Kahar, N Shakthan, KTDC chairman Vijayan Thomas and DCC office-bearers.

Mohan Kumar said that Thiruvananthapuram district should be given more priority for development activities. He urged the completion of the ongoing projects in a time-bound manner.Long-term projects should be planned to solve the drinking water scarcity problem in the district. The survey for Thiruvananthapuram - Adoor and Thiruvananthapuram - Punalur railway line should be completed.

Around 12 development projects selected from the memorandums submitted by the mandalam block congress committees to the DCC, were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. The other memorandums will be submitted to various department heads to take action for the development of the city.