The Kerala Electricity Employees’ Confederation (INTUC) has demanded the government not to convert the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) into a company.

The promises made by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to the unions in the KSEB have not been kept and proper measures have not been taken to protect either the assets of the KSEB or the pension and other benefits of the employees, confederation general secretary Sajeev Janardanan said.

Any transfer scheme implemented without assessing the true value of the 32 dams, thousands of acres of forest land, several Vydyuthi Bhavans and sub-stations will result in alienation of property in future, he told a press conference here.

As per a GO dated March 31, 2006, the KSEB has under it 13,825 hectares since 1961. The government is now preparing to hand over forest land to the new company without having proper data on how much land was handed over to the KSEB when it was formed in 1957 Sajeev Janardanan said. This will lead to misuse of forest land and cause environmental issues. he hurried move by the government to transform the KSEB into a company was suspect as the Kerala High Court is yet to take a decision on writ petitions filed by the INTUC against the restructuring, he said.