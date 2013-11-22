Chief Minister Oommen Chandy released the detailed project report of Kerala’s first solar farm that will become operational at Kuzhalmandam in Palakkad district by March next year, during the inauguration of the new headquarters building of ANERT here on Wednesday.

Chandy said that focus on non-conventional energy sources and energy conservation were the need of the hour considering the power scenario in the state. He said that mini-hydel projects and solar power, which offered clean energy, is ideal for a state like Kerala.

Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed, K Muraleedharan MLA and Additional Chief Secretary Niveditha P Haran and ANERT director M Jayaraju spoke at the function.