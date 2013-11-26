Employees of State Bank of India led by State Bank Staff Union Kerala circle staged demonstrations in front all regional, Administrative and Local Head offices of the bank across the state, on Monday.

The demonstrations were part of the agitation to press various demands and in protest against the ‘unilateral actions’ of bank management. The union leaders in a release on Monday alleged that the anti-employee actions of management had adversely affected the working conditions in banks. The transfers of employees are being carried out in an unilateral manner.

In many branches, the vacancies of peon/messenger have not been filled. The union demanded appointment of at least two messengers in all the branches. The functioning of the bank and the relations between the bank and its customers had been adversely affected, said union general secretary K Jayakumar.

Demonstrations were taken out in front of the administrative offices of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and regional offices of Kollam, Kottayam, Palakkad and Kannur. Union leaders A Gopalakrishnan, K Sureshkumar, T M Prakash, among others, led the demonstration held in front of the local head office here.