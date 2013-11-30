Kerala is giving lessons to Bhutan on Aadhaar registration. A high-level official delegation from Bhutan reached here the other day to learn the process of Aadhaar implementation here.

The 10-member team led by Sonam Topgay, Director General, Department of Civil Registration and Census (DCRC), Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs (MoHCA), Bhutan and Thinlay Wangchuk, Director General, Department of Immigration, MoHCA, ended their interaction with officials and visit to various centres gaining hands-on knowledge of the system, on Friday.

The Bhutanese delegation eyed Kerala after the Central Government informed that the process of Aadhaar enrolment and implementation is far ahead in Kerala compared to other states.

The officials were given a warm welcome at Kerala State IT Mission, the nodal agency for Aadhaar implementation in Kerala. The team was provided with a detailed presentation and report on Aadhaar, in addition to a live demo of Aadhaar authentication process.

The officials also made a visit to the Citizen Call Centre where the doubts and queries on Aadhaar are handled. For first hand information and analysis of the system, they later went to one of the Akshaya centres to see the Aadhaar enrolment process. They also had a glimpse of the Aadhaar mobile unit.

The delegates were also taken to one of the ration shops here which was included in the pre-pilot phase of PDS computerisation programme. The delegates were given a live demo of how Aadhaar authentication was carried out there.

The delegates held discussions with IT Secretary K S Sreenivas and later with Principal Secretary for Industries and IT P H Kurien.

The Bhutanese team later left for Bangalore, where they are expected to visit the UIDAI Regional Office before winding up their itinerary in the country.