Chirayinkeezhu Railway Action council to organise a fast and dharna in front of the Railway Division Manager’s (DRM) office here on Tuesday protesting the non -sanctioning of its long pending demand for stop for Parasuram Express plying between T’Puram and Mangalore and vice-versa at Chirayinkeezhu station. It has been pointed out that in the 16 railway stations between T’Puram and Kollam Junction, Chirayinkeezhu station has been recording highest revenue after Varkala station. Chirayinkeezhu had an annual revenue of Rs 1.5 crore last year.

Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee had recommended the proposal for stop for Parasuram at Chirayinkeezhu about one year ago. The DRM also recommended it to the General Manager, Southern Railway. But no action has been taken in this regard yet. Meanwhile, some of the stations which had a lesser revenue compared to Chirayinkeezhu was allotted stops for Parasuram. Parasuram has got a stop at Paravur station from Tuesday with the recommendations from the Railway Minister. Mayyand and Sasthamcotta stations got stops for express trains last year. In a statement here, A Sampath MP said Chirayinkeezhu station was being neglected while many other stations which had recorded lesser revenue collection were granted stops for express trains. Speaking to ‘Express’ Railway Passengers Association Joint secretary S Sreeraj said according to an information accessed through RTI, Paravoor station got a revenue short of `40 lakh compared to revenue of Chirayinkeezhu.