The Padmanabhapuram Palace at Thuckalai near here will be developed into an international heritage centre, said Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

He was speaking after attending the annual ceremony marking the beginning of Navaratri procession from the palace to Sree Padmanabhaswami temple here.

Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar received a sword kept at the ‘Uppirika Maalika’ of the palace, marking the beginning of the festivities.

The sword was used by the Travancore kings and later submitted to Lord Sree Padmanabha. Cultural Affairs Minister K C Joseph was also present.

“The government has approached the UNESCO to declare the palace as a heritage site along with Edakkal caves in Wayanad.

The Government has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for renovation works at the palace and some other monuments,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the annual Navaratri festivities at the palace and the procession helps to foster the relations between Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It also have historic, cultural and ritualistic importance, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has offered all help for the smooth conduct of the procession.

The State Government has also made elaborate arrangements, he said.

As per the original plan, the Chief Minister was to receive the sword.

It was later dropped following reservations expressed by the representatives of some Hindu organisations present.

The festival procession carrying idols of Goddess Saraswathi from Padmanabhapuram Thevarakattu Saraswathi Amman Temple, Velayudha Perumal from Velimalai Murughan Temple and Munnuttinanka from Sthanumalayan Temple at Suchindram will reach the capital after three days.

The idol of Saraswathi Amman is carried on a caparisoned tusker, Velayudha Perumal on a decorated silver horse motif and Munnuttinanka on a palanquin.