The freshness of sweet toddy acted as a catalyst for some thick friendships of yesteryear and the book release function held at the Kanakakkunnu Palace here turned out to be a venue to cherish those memories.

Three books, ‘Shappu Karikal, Shappu Paattukal and Shappu Kathakal,’ compiled by editorial committee member of DC Books, K N Shaji Kumar, were released at the function. Manorama Editorial Director Thomas Jacob handed over the books to actor N L Balakrishnan, music director M Jayachandran and author of the book ‘Kudiyante Kumbasaram,’ Johnson, respectively. The book release was held in a mock toddy shop replete with a menu of crab curry, prawn curry, duck roast and squid. “I started taking toddy at the age of four when my father provided it tapped from the coconut trees on our compound,” Balakrishnan said after receiving the book ‘Shappu Karikal.’ With some pride, he said he drank with people such as G Aravindan, Bharathan, Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, P J Antony, John Abraham and Mohanlal. M Jayachandran said if film songs were to be sung in toddy shops, they should be that popular.

“I never had toddy but I had been to toddy shops for the flavoursome curries,” he said. Author of this compilation, K N Shaji said man was always addicted to something. “Sometimes it can be spirituality, sometimes sex and here we just understand another addictive, which is liquor,” he says.

The book release was followed by a rendering of Shaapu Paattukal.