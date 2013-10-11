The legal opinion of the Advocate-General with regard to providing compensation for the land to be acquired from Glen Leven estate for the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute in Wayanad is alleged to be in conflict with the Kerala Land Reforms Act and the State Land Bank has made clear that it needs further clarification.

In the legal opinion, which is in possession of ‘Express’, Advocate-General P Dandapani has cited the report of the Revenue Divisional Office, Manandavadi, dated November 30, 2012, which states that 64.93 acres of land belonging to Glen Leven Estate is declared as excess land by the Taluk Land Board. He also states that a case is pending before the High Court.

The State Land Bank authorities said that once indentified as excess land, it has to be surrendered to the government.

Moreover, they alleged that the opinion was given without looking into the merits of the case and also the Land Board order.

They also alleged that the AG had not looked into whether the land to be acquired was the excess land with the estate.

The officials said that there was contradiction with respect to the encumbrance of the land. The AG in his opinion states that the encumbrance certificate produced does not show any subsisting encumbrance over the property.

However, he also states that the original documents were found to be mortgaged with the Federal Bank, Kalpetta branch, which conflicts his earlier statement.

“In one instance he says that there is no blockade. And in the same breath he says that the documents are mortgaged.

“This shows that the opinion was given without looking into the facts,’’ they alleged.

When contacted, Dandapani said that he had submitted the opinion and the government could act on it if it wanted to.

The State Land Bank top officials are known to have discussed the matter in depth and likely to submit a report against the move to give compensation for the land acquired for the Institute.

The officials pointed out that the State Land Bank had the right to interfere in all land cases and they were the final authority.

The Revenue Department has already sent a signal that the 75 acres of land to be acquired which comes under exempted category is controlled land for which no compensation need to be given.

Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash had clarified that there was a need to see if the land comes under exempted category and that a decision could be taken only within the framework of law.