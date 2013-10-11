Does your dull grey retirement life terrify you? Do you have a love for theatre? Then, welcome to ‘The Veteran Workshop.’

Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre here offers an opportunity for those in their twilight years to explore and express their theatrical talents through the workshop, set to be conducted in the first week of November.

“This may be a novel idea in the theatre culture of the state. Many a people who are well past their 50s and 60s were part of various programmes conducted by Abhinaya. Their motivation is not money or fame but pure love for drama. They are coming to get a theatre experience,” said Jyothish M G, artistic director of Abhinaya.

Abhinaya has quite a long history of having elderly people as part of its workshops and courses. Some of them stick with the theatre even after those programmes. K Krishnan Nair was one among them. He was a retired teacher who was an active member of the theatre for more than four years. Krishnan Nair died of a heart attack while staging a play at Abhinaya. The veteran workshop is being conducted in his memory.

“Production of plays is only a single component of theatre. There are many other aspects too, like theatre therapy. The veteran workshop is a therapeutic programme that helps them look at their lives in a holistic way. Also, it will help them deal with the loneliness in retirement life,” Jyothish said.

The workshop provides a platform to express their talents for those who never get a chance to work it out. For performers of yesteryear, the workshop offers an opportunity to polish their talents and go back to their golden days on stage.

“The training given at the workshop will not be performance-oriented. The training will be crafted taking into account their physical limitations and health. The emphasis will be on script-writing and direction sessions,” Jyothish added.

“The focus of the workshop will be on the issues faced by those in old age. It will help them address their own issues. The output of the workshop will not be like that of conventional theatres. But it will indeed be a treat for the drama lovers,” Jyothish said.

The workshop is the initial step for a number programmes for senior citizens. The theatre has plans to start a wing exclusively for elderly people. There are also plans to launch research into the artistic possibilities of such people.

The workshop will be conducted as part of the 9th Ajayan Memorial Drama Fest, a five-day event to be conducted at the Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre at Karakulam from November 1.