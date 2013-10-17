Bhavishya Nidhi Lok Adalat will be held on November 11 at the Employees Provident Fund regional office here.

The adalat will also be held on the same day at 11 am in Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur.

All types of grievances of subscribers/ employees related to provident fund, pension and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance claims, and complaints against erring employers would be heard by senior officers of the office. All complaints to be settled at the adalat should be sent to the respective EPF office before October 30. The PF account number should be marked in the complaint. The complainant should be present for the adalat at 10 am.

The system of Bhavishya Nidhi Lok Adalat is to provide timely, easy and justified solution to subscribers/complainants, and to minimise their hardships and extend them proper guidance.