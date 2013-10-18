Thirteen prisoners, including Thadiyantavide Nazeer, an accused in the Kashmir terrorist recruitment case, have been shifted to Bangalore prison from here for their trial in the Bangalore blast case.

The accused were shifted under tight security in separate batches from Poojappura Central Prison to Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bangalore, owing to Intelligence Bureau alerts on security threats. “The trial in the Bangalore blast cases is beginning this week. The terror case accused are expected to be brought back to the Poojappura prison once the trial is over,’’ sources said.

Apart from Nazeer, Abdul Jaleel, M H Faisal, P Mujeeb, Shafas, Ibrahim Moulavi, Firoz, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Jabbar, Sabir, Sainudeen, Ummer Farooq and Sarfuraz Nawaz, who were convicted in the Kashmir recruitment case earlier this month, were shifted to Bangalore.