To revive the agrarian economy in Wayanad, the Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.2 crore to support soil ameliorants in the district.

The aim is to correct the soil pH, a measure of the acidity or basicity in soils, and improve the soil fertility status of Wayanad district especially in pepper- growing areas.

Other objectives are to supplement calcium and magnesium deficiencies in the soils of Wayanad, to increase production and productivity of crops and input efficiency by improving soil health and to sustain the good soil health and improved agricultural practices.

The amount was sanctioned following a proposal submitted by Director of Agriculture to support soil ameliorants in the district. A working group meeting in the regard was held in August and administrative sanction was issued in the first week of October.