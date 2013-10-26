Child rights campaign from November 1st

Express News Service By

In the wake of a spurt in cases of atrocities against children, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) will launch a state-wide awareness campaign beginning November 1.

During the first phase of the campaign, being organised in association with the Department of Social Justice, various competitions aimed at creating awareness on child rights will be organised for children in orphanages and government shelter homes.

Competitions for children will be held in various categories such as painting, story writing, essay writing and elocution.

The preliminary competitions will be held at the respective institutions between October 26 and 30. There will be separate categories in painting and story writing competitions for children between the ages of five and 12 years and from 13 to 18 years. However, essay writing and elocution competitions will be held only for children between 13 and 18 years of age, officials said.

Selected children will be eligible to participate in district-level competitions beginning on November 2 under the supervision of the District Social Justice Officer.

The first prize winners of district-level competitions will participate in the state-level competition to be held at The Renewal Centre at Mar Ivanios College here on November 13.

The winners of state-level competitions will be given awards during the Children’s Day celebrations at the Old Legislative Assembly Building here on November 14.

The Commission has asked heads of orphanages and government shelter homes to get in touch with the respective district officers of the Social Justice Department. Other programmes in connection with the campaign are being finalised, officials said.