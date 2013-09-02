World Coconut Day celebrations commenced on Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) campus in Coimbatore on Sunday.

An exhibition of value-added products of coconut, on the theme ‘Farmer producer organisations and value-addition in coconut’ is also being organised as part of the celebrations.

The Coconut Development Board (CDB) is organising the celebration and exhibition in association with the TNAU and Tamil Nadu Agriculture Dept. A A Jinnah MP, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of CDB vice-chairman R Kalaiselvan, chief coconut development officer Sugata Ghose, CDB director K Muralidharan and TNAU officials. The two-day exhibition showcases an array of value-added coconut products manufactured utilising modern technologies by leading entrepreneurs and artisans, machinery manufacturers and nursery owners in the coconut industry. Around 30 manufactures participated in exhibition-cum-sale and showcased their products. A theme pavilion of the CDB was set up in front of the exhibition hall wherein newly-introduced products such as palm sugar, palm jaggery, coconut gel, virgin coconut oil and the like were displayed.