In what could be considered as a tiny drop of change, the National Service Scheme of College of Engineering, Trivandrum (NSSCET), is trying to make Mariyanadu, a small fishing village in a remote area of the district, free from plastic, though making no big claims.

In the first step, as part of the ongoing week-long camp at the village, the volunteers are setting up three pipes in a household; two pipe-composts for processing organic waste and the other, a regular one for the collection of plastic scrap.

“Initially, we are trying to segregate plastic at the house-level. In the pipe for plastic collection, the lid with a heavy concrete rod can compress the plastic so that the space available can be fully utilised,” said Deepa P Gopinath, programme officer of NSS at CET. Later on, they will chalk out plans to process the plastic collected in this way.

Linking eight to 10 homes and starting small-scale units for recycling the plastic waste generated in all those homes is also under consideration. Alongside, the NSS volunteers are also giving basic lessons in computer to the residents in the village. Classes are held for two hours a day on six days for children as well as adults.

As part of the camp, a blood donation campaign was organised the other day at Shangumugham beach here. The student volunteers, along with people from Mariyanadu, flew 200 kites, with blood donation slogans written on them, conducted a flash mob and prepared a sand sculpture on the beach. The kites were made by the kids of Mariyanadu and the NSS volunteers of CET together.

On the concluding day of the camp, Thursday, a report on the socio-economic survey carried out in the village will be prepared. In the camp, 65 student volunteers are taking part.