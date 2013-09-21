Hear stakeholders before giving EC: Coastal watch

Express News Service By

In the context of MoEF Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for Infrastructure, Miscellaneous and CRZ Projects deciding to include Vizhinjam Container Transshipment Port Proposal for consideration of Environmental Clearance (EC) at its meeting on Saturday, Coastal Watch has filed objections with Anil Razdan, EAC Chairman and Lalit Kapoor, Director for Impact Assessment, MoEF.

The main criticism is that the agenda for the meeting of the Committee was released on the MoEF website through a notice dated September 6, and Vizhinjam was not then included in the list of proposals. However, on September 16, a new version was found on the website, but dated September 6 itself, with the inclusion of Vizhinjam in the list. However, the revised EIA report taking into account the responses of stakeholders was not available for public either on the Vizhinjam Port website or MoEF website. Coastal Watch raised the issue with MoEF through fax and emails.

On September 18, it was made known that a Comprehensive EIA (CEIA) report has been uploaded on the MoEF website.

‘’This is mysterious. We strongly object to this improper manner in which stakeholders and public not given adequate time by the MoEF to read the revised EIA,’’ Coastal Watch pointed out.

It was also pointed out that in the Comprehensive EIA Report, many important issues raised through the submission made by Coastal Watch in the public consultation/hearing were not responded by VISL. This is a glaring omission by the project proponent and is a clear violation of procedure to be followed under the EIA notification of MoEF. Coastal Watch had raised issues with respect to non-compliance of four items in the Terms of Reference (ToR), as several sections that were referred to in the ToR compliance table did not actually exist in the EIA Report given to public.

‘’Till now, these are unanswered and the project proponent completely left out these in their responses provided in the revised CEIA Report now submitted to MoEF. In this situation, it is requested that the EAC should withhold considering the Environmental Clearance for the Vizhinjam Port,’’ it was demanded.

The submission by Coastal Watch, an organisation of various stakeholders in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district, has been published in the Kerala State Pollution Control Board website. Coastal Watch members have also highlighted to the Chairman and Director of the EAC that the public hearing conducted was ‘’severely unruly and intimidating.’’

‘’EAC should see to it that our representatives are allowed to appear before the proposed meeting and counter the claims and purposeful omissions made by the VISL in its final EC application,’’ said demanded Benchamin Fernandez, general secretary, Coastal Watch