SFI has retained the Kerala University Union, with Aneesh M S (MAET Training College, Thiruvananthapuram) and Manu Prasad (SD College, Alappuzha) being elected chairman and general secretary respectively. While Akhil Raj A and Anuvinda Sunil were elected as Vice Chairpersons, Ravi Kumar was elected Joint Secretary. In the election to the accounts committee, SFI won three out of five seats. In the executive committee, 14 out of 15 seats were bagged by the SFI. While four SFI nominees made it to the University Senate, seven out of nine seats in the students council were also bagged by SFI candidates.