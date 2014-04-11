Kerala Kalamandalam, the iconic centre of learning for performing arts in Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur, will soon make its presence felt in the capital city. An extension centre run by the deemed university of art and culture is set to begin functioning in Vazhuthacaud here.

Latching on to the vacation class frenzy, the ‘Padana Kalari’ will begin its classes on Carnatic music, even before the formal inauguration, come April 25.

“We will conduct classes in two batches, the first for those in the 12-20 age group, and the second for those above 20 years,” said Sharada Thampi, centre coordinator. The course, titled ‘Art Appreciation Certificate Course’ is a year-long programme where the syllabus, classes and exams will be designed by the 84-year-old institution. “At present, only Carnatic music lessons are being offered at the centre here, but later we may introduce other courses like Mohiniyattam but that decision has to be taken by Kalamandalam,” said Thampi.

Each batch will accommodate twenty students and the centre has now invited applications on a first-cum-first-serve basis. Those interested may collect application forms from the ‘Padana Kalari’, Mahavir TC 30-1432, near Santhiniketan School, Tagore Nagar, Vazhuthacaud. For further details, contact mobile number 8589003552.

The Thiruvananthapuram extension centre is one of five outstation centres of Kalamandalam, the others being in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kannur and Ernakulam.