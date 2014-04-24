The local people in and around Mookkunnimala who are on a relentless struggle against quarrying in the hill have decided to intensify their agitation and have chalked out various strategies even as the agitation led by Mookkunnimala Samara Samithi has completed one month.

As many as 500 people, including a large number of women, participated in a meeting held on Tuesday. In the meeting, the samithi decided to intensify the agitation till the closure of all quarries in the region. Apart from launching a protest in front of the Pallichal panchayat office, a decision was taken to spread the agitation to the Secretariat.

The samithi leaders said that they have decided to conduct a social audit of the quarries. ‘’The people will be given awareness classes with regard to social auditing. They would then visit the quarries and inquire if the quarries are functioning legally with all necessary licences,’’ said Madhusoodanan Nair, Mookkunnimala Samrakshana Samithi activist and Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishat Pravachambalam unit president.

Along with the agitation against quarrying, the samithi leaders have also decided to protest against digging of big wells in the paddy fields that the quarry owners have bought from the local people.

‘’Already, some of them have dug big wells and the water is being sold to the hotels in the city and others. In the recent future, the region is going to see acute water shortage if the authorities do not act fast in curbing this illegal selling of water,’’ he said.

Nair also claimed that they would go in for various agitations in the coming days.

‘’The district administration has now called a meeting only to solve issues related to the lorry traffic from the quarry. But we want the entire activities stopped so that the remaining Mookkunnimala stands here,’’ he said.