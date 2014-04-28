SiGNS 2014, a national-level documentary and short film competition for John Abraham National Awards organised by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Federation of Film Societies of India - Keralam will be held from May 28 to June 1 in Kochi.

Prizes worth Rs 20 lakh will be distributed on the final day of the festival along with a certificate of merit and memento for the winners in VARIOUS categories, including best documentary, best short feature, cinema of resistance and cinema experiments.

While short films entries must be less than 70 minutes long, this is not applicable to the documentaries.

The last date to register for the competition is April 30.

John Abraham Awards were instituted in 1999 in memory of the renowned Malayalam filmmaker and was later renamed as SiGNS in 2005. SiGNS 2014 will be the eight edition of the festival. For details, visit www.signsfestival.com.