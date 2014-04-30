A gold chain and money of K Muraleedharan MLA were found missing on Saturday while he was travelling from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan, who boarded the Raptisagar Express from Thrissur, has filed a complaint with the Railway Police stating that a gold chain of six sovereigns and Rs 5,000 were stolen while he was travelling in the train. According to Railway police, the incident was reported at 6.30 pm.

The MLA was travelling on the A/C coach of the Raptisagar Express when the theft occurred between Irinjalakuda and Karunagapally, the Railway police said.

A case has been registered by the railway police and the police has questioned few of the pantry car workers.