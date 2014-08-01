THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting will be convened on August 6 here to discuss the issues related to the acquisition of land for the widening of Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway stretch.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Finance Minister K M Mani, Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash, PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and officials from various departments will attend the meeting, Health Minister V S Sivakumar said here on Thursday. The meeting has been convened after certain hurdles cropped up in the acquisition of land for widening the first stretch between Karamana and Pravachambalam and the second stretch between Pravachambalam and Balaramapuram.

Sivakumar said that 773 rehabilitation packages out of the total 873 in the first stretch have been finalised.

The meeting will also take a decision on the road alignment and demolition/construction of nine government buildings between Karamana and Pravachambalam, Sivakumar said.

The Health Minister also said that funds had been earmarked for acquiring land along the Pravachambalam-Balaramapuram stretch.