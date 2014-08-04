THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The accused in Kazhakoottam Selvaraj murder case, who was absconding after the incident, was nabbed by the police from Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

According to Kazhakootam police, Thankaraj, 24, of Sankarankovil taluk in Thirunelveli district was arrested following a tip off received by Attingal DySP Prathapan Nair.

According to his statement, the incident occurred on the night of July 9 after Selvaraj used abusive language against Thankaraj’s mother, the police said.

It was following the tip-off, the investigation team led by Kazhakoottam Circle Inspector V Shibukumar and Managalapuram Sub Inspector V K L Vijayakumar reached Sankarankovil from where the accused was arrested around 7 p.m.

Two Arrested

The city police on Sunday nabbed two youths, who were involved in a scuffle with a group of people over a land dispute, which resulted in the death of their father. According to Pettah police, Santhosh, 24 and Satheesh, 22, of Maithri Nagar near Government ITI, Chackai were the arrested. Their father Sharafudeen, 48, of Maithri Nagar died during the fight between the two groups.

They were reportedly trying to save their father. According to police, they were arrested for assaulting the group which attacked Sharafudeen.

The incident occurred on July 26. Sharafuddeen, 50, who was under treatment in Medical College Hospital had succumbed to the internal injuries suffered during the scuffle.