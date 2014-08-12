THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A tele-stroke clinic was inaugurated at the General Hospital here on Monday. Tele-stroke clinics are aimed at providing timely treatment to stroke patients and have now been set up at five government hospitals in the state. Apart from this, ten stroke rehabilitation centres have also been established in ten districts.

With the launching of the tele-stroke clinics on Monday, the patients will be able to get treatment at the golden hour.

The clinics are linked to the ‘Tele Neurology’ unit working 24 X 7 at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre in Kochi. All the medical records of the patients, who are brought to the hospital with symptoms of stroke, will be sent over the telemedicine link to AIMS. The feedback, along with the details regarding the treatment, will be got by the physician at the stroke clinic in 15 to 30 minutes.

Inaugurating the tele-stroke clinic at the General Hospital here, Health Minister V S Sivakumar said that tele-stroke clinics will be established in five more districts.

The tele-stroke clinics have now been established at the Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam general hospitals and at the District hospitals at Kannur, Mananthawadi and Palakkad. “With the establishment of the tele-stroke clinics, the patients will get treatment in the first hours itself,” he said.

He also said that steps are being taken to utilise the services of the Neurology Department of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Medical Colleges for the tele- stroke clinics. As many as 70 physicians have been trained for stroke-related treatment with the help of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here.

In the stroke rehabilitation centres, the focus will be on multidisciplinary treatment approach to help the patients regain abilities for normal activities and also for preventing a second stroke.

The minister also inaugurated the new block of the Public Health Training School and CR system at X-ray Department. The new block has been constructed at a cost of Rs 42 lakh.

K Muraleedharan MLA, Mayor K Chandrika, District Medical Officer Dr K M Sirabudeen, General Hospital superintendent Dr Faseelath Beevi and Public Health Training School principal Dr J Padmalatha were among those who were present at the function.