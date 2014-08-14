THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A blood donation camp was held on Tuesday. in Holy Angels’ ISC School Nanthencode conducted a blood camp on Tuesday.

George Joseph, a social worker cum chartered accountant inaugurated the event. Adv M B Abdul Rahman, Dr Siby M S (Doctor, Government Medical college), Dr Chithra (Doctor, Government Eye Hospital) delivered the felicitations. School principal Susy, manager Mary Margret, staff secretary Beena Abraham, school leader Wafa Khadeeja, social service leader Megha Shibu also addressed the gathering.

Around 168 people registered for donating blood. Those unable to donate registered for the next campaign.