THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some of Kerala’s best known sportspersons came together at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom, as the institute celebrated its 29th foundation day on the nation’s 68th Independence Day the other day.

Sports Authority of India director general Jiji Thomson inaugurated the celebrations. The latest addition to the Indian cricket team Sanju Samson, Arjuna award-designates Geethu Anna Jose, Tom Joseph and V Diju, Dronacharya award-designate Jose Jacob, Commonwealth Games cyclist Mahitha Mohan and former stars Wilson Cherian, Shiny Wilson, Omana Kumari and Boby Aloysius were honoured at the function.

Conspicuous by his absence was Indian hockey team vice-captain P R Sreejesh, the only one from the state to return with a medal from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games as part of the silver-winning national team. While the authorities said that he was sent an invitation, Sreejesh, who was away with his new-born child in Idukki, said that he had not received the invite.

The Kerala Cricket Academy, set up jointly by SAI and KCA, was also inaugurated on the occasion. Sixteen young cricketers from the state willbe receiving training at the academy, based at LNCPE.