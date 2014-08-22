THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Biju Prabhakar, who visited the village office at Manacuad on Thursday, said that shifting of the office to a new building would be impractical in 60 days as per the directive of the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disability (SCPD). The SCPD had issued the directive to the district administration owing to the absence of disabled-friendly facilities at the office.

‘City Express’ had carried a news report on August 18 which detailed the delayed action by district administration despite the notification from SCPD.

The Collector said that a report would be submitted to the Commissioner of SCPD, Ahemed Pillai, stating the difficulties in shifting the office and added that a new building block of the office on the same premises would resolve the crisis faced by disabled persons who approached the office.

As a temporary measure, Biju Prabhakar asked the village office officials to install a calling bell below the stairs to ensure that the office offers services to physically disabled persons. “Building a disabled-friendly ramp is also not possible here owing to space constraints; so, I would suggest a new office block here,” said Biju Prabhakar.

Ahemed Pillai, in his directive to the district administration, had criticised the delay on its part despite repeated notifications. However, he appreciated the interest shown by Biju Prabhakar to visit the office soon after receiving SCPD’s directions. “Constructing a new office facility requires time, but let the district administration submit its report. I will examine the report and in consultation with the government, necessary steps will be taken,” Ahemed Pillai told ‘Express’.

On the other government institutions where disabled-friendly facilities are absent, the Collector said that the district administration would initiate a special drive in village offices to identify such places to ensure all services to physically-disabled people.