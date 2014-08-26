THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The indefinite fast announced by the pensioners of Kerala Water Authority (KWA) from Wednesday onwards has been postponed.

The decision taken after the MD of the KWA promised that the pension arrears and other benefits would be distributed before Onam, said Water Authority Pensioners Organisation in a press statement here.

“The protest strike was announced for denying the benefits as per the pension revision order of July 2009. Even no fixation was done in this regard so far. Arrears have also not been settled. Retirement benefits have not been given for the past two years,’’ said general sec Govinda Pillai and president Krishnankutty Nair.