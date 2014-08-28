THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ananth’s debut novel, ‘Come Play With Me’, is a simple, yet engaging way to pass a few hours, be it on a long journey or as a little pick-me-up.

Like the Indian dish ‘avial’, where all vegetables come together in the right proportion to form an utterly delectable dish, this book, with its erotic undercurrents, and usual suspects of an adult novel -- sex; lots, and lots of it, lust in generous measures, an office affair, a threesome -- doesn’t disappoint. Throw in a dirty weekend getaway and a brief fling, among others, and you have in your hand a desi-dick lit. The storyline is straightforward and while it does not resonate deep, it is easily relatable. Just like its hero, Sid, the novel is wildly like-able, yet easily forgettable.

Sid is an ad agency founder-cum-partner and a successful photographer. His seemingly uncomplicated life takes a 180 degree turn, when Cara, a half-Indian, half-Turkish sex bomb joins his office and bursts her way into his life. The lonely nights that Sid used to spend in the office are now spent with sex-obsessed Cara and Sid is taken to the pinnacle of erotic pleasure.

While the book begins with a bang, in the form of Cara, it plateaus for a while.

From chapter ten, which begins with a foreboding, ‘It happened two weeks later’, the reader is once again gripped, as the hero has a near-fatal car crash. Enter Madonna-esque Nat, the antithesis of Cara, and Sid experiences emotions he’s never felt before. And worse still, the emotions run deep.

Cara is back in action soon enough and yet, Sid finds himself obsessing about Nat, the gentle, motherly figure that hovers around him, taking care of him and fussing over him incessantly. Something seems to change, in the storyline, as well as in Sid, when he realises he is actually enjoying being taken care of. A little office affair, between Aanya and Roy, is thrown in to spice up things a bit and chapter 14, as stated towards the end, is a ‘midpoint’, something like an intermission, both in the novel and in Sid’s life.

The next few chapters flow fast enough, with Sid and Nat’s little adventures in New York, where the hero catches himself fantasising about being with Nat. There’s nothing like a dirty getaway, to sort out your feelings, and that’s exactly what the hero does next - he books himself a trip to Goa, and soon enough, Cara joins him, with her friend Rhea. Not unsurprisingly, Sid gets to act out his threesome fantasy, and yet that high doesn’t last long.

It almost disappears the moment he lands back, to be greeted by a woeful Nat. As expected, they soon jump into each other’s arms and Sid finds himself a very confused person, juggling love and lust.

However, Sid’s dilemma resolves itself, as Cara packs up her bag and leaves for New York, after pining for unrequited love. No sooner does Cara boards her plane, that Sid is back where he belongs, as his heart wants him to believe, in the arms of Nat.

As the book draws to its predictable and cliched end, yet another case of ‘Love conquers all’, it leaves you wanting for more, surprisingly. The ending is very soft and warm, and the book leaves a sweet aftertaste in the reader’s mouth.