Break-in Attempt Foiled, Man Held

Ram Sudheer was carrying an iron rod tied to his waist to break into an electric shop near the TRIDA shopping complex

Published: 28th August 2014 06:00 AM

Ram-Sudheer.jpgTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical College police have arrested a person who attempted to break into an electric shop near the TRIDA shopping complex on Tuesday night.

The arrested was identified as Ram Sudheer, 38, of Poovanathum House, Mankode, Kollam.

The accused was carrying an iron rod tied to his waist to break into the shop, the police said.

The investigation team included Medical College circle-inspector Sheen Tharayil, sub-inspector K Vikraman, CPOs Baburajan and Indrajith. He was produced in court and remanded.

Man Run over by Train in Varkala

A man was run over by train near the Varkala court on Wednesday noon. The deceased was identified as Roufil, 36, of Selina Manzil, Asanmukku, Melvettoor, Varkala. The Varkala police said that he was residing in a rented house at Ayiroor. He had some mental ailments and it was prima facie a suicide, they said.

Debts: Man Hangs Himself

A man committed suicide by hanging at his residence allegedly owing to a financial liabilities. The deceased was identified as Selvaraj, 46, of Puthuval House, Anthiyoor, Kottukal. The Balaramapuram police said he was under depression owing to debts. Selvaraj is survived by wife Kumari, daughters Priyanka and Preethi and son Pranav.

Fisherman Dies in Kovalam

A 78-year-old fisherman died after his catamaran was caught in the rough waves off the Sea Rock Beach at Kovalam early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was Velukkutty of Valiyakulathunkara House, Muttakad, Venganoor.

According to the Kovalam Police, Velukutty and his brother’s son were fishing around 1.5 km off the coast when their catamaran turned upside down and sunk in the sea. The Kovalam Police said the mishap occurred around 1 am. 

Velukkutty was brought in an unconscious state to the shore and was rushed to the Vizhinjam community health centre in a police jeep. But he died on the way and was declared brought dead.

