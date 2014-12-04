THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People with disability need a caregiver, or so it is assumed. However, William E Field, a professor of agricultural engineering at Purdue University in the USA, begs to differ. He, along with his team, has developed technology and techniques for farmers with disability that give them freedom from dependency. The programme, called ‘Breaking New Ground Outreach Programme’, was developed in 1979.

Field’s inspiration for the programme was a farmer he worked with. He says, “When I was young, I was hired by a farmer whose legs were affected by polio. And that made me think of the difficulties when one has to work with disabilities. Later, at Purdue University, I met a young man bound to a wheelchair because of a spinal chord injury. He needed help to get on to a tractor. So, we built a lift.”

Ever since, he has been part of projects which respond to various needs of farmers with disability. They research on the subject, teach students and professionals, educate farmers about the technology available, or make new equipment as per their need. “We also direct them to a company which makes such equipment. The problem is unlike other companies which can do mass production, this one has to respond to individual orders. All products are custom-made,” he says.

However, Field’s area of interest is vaster. “Most of my day is spent on making agricultural machinery that is safe to use. The irony is that the more we become mechanised, the more the accidents,” he says.

The professor from America is in Thiruvananthapuram to attend an international symposium on technology that assists people with disability. He says that the government should put people with disability to work, rather than restricting the support to acts of charity. “Providing technological assistance so that they can work better, can be seen as an investment. It can save billions of dollars. In America, we spend more money on keeping people in jail. There should be a change of attitude. Technology that assists them should be easily available,” he says.

Not all technology in the outreach programme he runs is about machines, equipment and tools. He and his team have launched a huge online database www.agrability.org which has simple tips to help farmers overcome their disabilities. For example, a farmer from Illinois who has low vision has shared how he ties one rubber band on lettuce and two on onion, so that he can tell which is which without another’s help.

“The government should start with the priorities. I call those, the low-hanging fruits. We can start with distributing glasses and hearing aid to everyone who needs it. That too is technology that assists,” says Field. He also talks about a change in perception. “When you look at a girl with crutches, who do you see? The girl or the girl with crutches? World over, people are still struggling to understand the difference,” he says.