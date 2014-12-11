THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation’s plan to install aerobins on the TRIDA plot adjacent to Connemara market in Palayam was delayed for two days after running into a hitch. The Corporation which planned to set up 80 bins to solve the problem of dumping garbage, met with opposition from TRIDA because the latter claimed that it had not been approached for permission to set up the waste management mechanism in the area.

The issue cropped up the other day when the Corporation was about to begin work to set up bins there.

However, following talks between authorities of both sides on Wednesday, permission was granted to place the bins in an area of 1000 sq feet.

‘’The permission has been granted on condition that the units can remain there until the urban renewal projects in the area come up. The Corporation has promised to cap the existing dumping spot and stop putting waste in the area,’’ said TRIDA chairman P K Venugopal.

The version of the Corporation authorities is that they had written to the TRIDA chairman two weeks ago raising the requirement. ‘’We have been waiting for the approval of TRIDA after we sent the letter two weeks back,’’ said Palayam Rajan, Palayam ward councillor and Corporation welfare standing committee chairman.

But, TRIDA officials claim that the Corporation moved ahead with their project before clearing the formalities. ‘’It is true that they have sent a letter to us. But if approval is to be given we have to complete the formalities and this will take time. Now after hearing their purpose we have decided to grant permission,’’ the TRIDA chairman said.

The area where the bins are coming up is to be demarcated in the presence of engineers of the Corporation and TRIDA and works will commence from Friday onwards. Initially, 20 aerobins are to be set up.