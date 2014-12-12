THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum has received the Goethe-Accreditation from Germany. The accreditation was given after a rigorous quality audit by the Goethe-Institut’s quality department in Munich. The German auditors examined the centre and the services offered by it.

The Thiruvananthapuram centre is one of only five centres in the world to get this accreditation and the only one in India, centre director Syed Ibrahim said. He received the accreditation plaque and certificate from the South Asia regional director Heiko Sievers.

“Passing the audit and getting this accreditation really makes us all very happy and proud. From the very beginning in 2008 itself, the Zentrum has been giving much importance to conform to the quality standards as far as possible. And this helped us to live beyond the quality standards when it came to our audit,” said Syed in a statement.