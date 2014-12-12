THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, the nodal agency for energy conservation activities in the state, has bagged the National Energy Conservation Award instituted by Union Power Ministry in the category of ‘State Designated Agencies’ in first place.

EMC won this national award four times - in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 in second place. This year EMC had also bagged the India Power Award 2014 instituted by the Council of Power Utilities. The Kerala Government established EMC in 1996 to promote efficient use of energy in all sectors of the economy.

After the enactment of Energy Conservation Act 2001, SDAs have been designated to enforce and coordinate activities relating to the implementation of the Act. Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal will present the award to EMC director K M Dharesan Unnithan on December 14, the National Energy Conservation Day.