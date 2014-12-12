THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A memorial to the infantry soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay in Kargil was inaugurated on Thursday at the Military Station, Pangode, here.

Major General R K Jagga, General Officer Commanding, 54 Infantry Division, unveiled the sculpture of a clutch of soldiers raising the Indian flag at Infantry Chowk. The memorial was inaugurated in the presence of officers, men of other ranks and civilians.

With its dedication, the rich legacy of Indian Army will be one of the first things that thousands of students and visitors will see when they step onto the road through the Pangode Military Station, a defence spokesperson said.