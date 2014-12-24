Keralotsavam T’Puram Dist Champs

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the sports meet of Keralotsavam organised by the State Youth Commission, Thiruvananthapuram district emerged victorious with maximum points.Thiruvananthapuram district garnered 247 points pushing other districts far behind in points tally. Palakkad district secured second position in the sports meet with 151 points and Kozhikode secured third position with 133 points.

Athletic competitions were dominated by Kozhikode and games part of the meet was dominated by Thiruvananthapuram district. Thiruvananthapuram emerged the first in the sports meets after securing 84 points in swimming competitions, 53 points in kalaripayatu, 53 points in athletics and 53 in other games. In martial arts, Kannur secured first position with 61 points.

In athletics, Reena from Alappuzha became individual champion securing 15 points. In junior boys category, Anil Kumar from Palakkad, Rahul Ratheesh and Sukumaran from Kasargod shared ‘Kayika Pratibha’ award in the sports meet. In the senior boys category, Abhijith B Nair from Iddukki received the ‘Kayika Pratibha’ award. In the senior girls category, ‘Kayika Pratibha’ award were shared by Sukanya and Rakhi from Palkkad and Ranjuka from Kozhikode.

When Sunish A S of Thiruvananthapuram and Sujith C S of Palakkad became the individual champions in swimming competition after securing 10 points each, Kavitha V M of Ernakulam became individual champion by securing 8 points.

The cultural competitions associated with Keralotsavam will be held from December 28 to 30 at Aruvikkara. It is estimated that approximately 2500 participants will present for the cultural competitions.