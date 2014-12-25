THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Christmas-New Year celebrations, the City Police have strengthened the security measures in its jurisdiction. According to DCP S Ajeetha Begum, there will be special checking to curb the flow of spurious liquor and other anti-social activities in the city limits.

“There will be special raids to check the sale of spurious liquor and illegal sale of the Indian-made foreign liquor in the city area. The raids are following a directive by the DGP and will be on for a few days,” she said.

In addition, the vehicle-checking will be strengthened. “Drunken driving will not be allowed and those who do so will be booked. The vehicle-checking squads will be posted in various spots, including the district borders,” the DCP said. As usual, there will be checking at Thrikkannapuram, Mangattukadavu, Sreekariyam, Vizhinjam and Kovalam, where barricades have been set up.

“As there will be many celebration programmes in the coastal area, it will be under our special monitoring. Extra personnel have been deployed there from Wednesday and they will be stationed there for at least three more days,” she said.

The DCP said the police will conduct patrolling on booster bikes during the festival days to curb the activities of the chain-snatchers. “We have received the details regarding the gang members behind the chain-snatching incident reported on Sunday. They will be nabbed soon,” she said.

Night Patrolling with Weapons

“In a meeting convened the other day, the police personnel were instructed to carry weapons during the night patrolling. It is as part of the security plan prepared regarding the activities of Maoists in the state,” the DCP said.