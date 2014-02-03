The auto driver who allegedly raped a partially blind girl on Saturday will be taken into custody on Monday, the police said. The Thampanoor police said that the investigation into the incident was progressing.

Police said on Saturday that the girl, who had boarded the auto of the accused, identified as Hari Shankar of Kaladi, was taken to a secluded spot near Medical College, and raped. Later, she was taken to the Medical College Junction. There, she was spotted by a social activist who alerted police.