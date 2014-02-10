Apurva Ranjan Shukla, Debanjana Mukherjee and Harshavardhan Goel of National Law School of India, Bangalore, were adjudged winners of the 25th Annual Moot Court Competition organised by the Kerala Law Academy Moot Court Society.

Ranjeet Mathew Jacob, Shobithabh Srivastava, Rishabh Bhojwani of Symbiosis, Pune, were runners-up.

The final session of the competition was adjudged by Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph, High Court judges Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan and Justice K Harilal and Solicitor-General of India Mohan Parasaran and Supreme Court senior advocate Gurukrishna Kumar.

“The purpose of lawyer’s life is to be a guiding principle for others in society,” said Justice Kurian Joseph, while addressing the valedictory function of the silver jubilee celebrations of the All India Moot Court Competition.

“Law should not be considered as a restriction, but in fact it is a guiding principle to lead a organised life,’’ Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan said.