SBI Officers' Assn Meeting Held
By Express News Service | Published: 24th February 2014 10:15 AM |
Last Updated: 24th February 2014 10:15 AM | A+A A- |
The fifth general body meeting of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association (Kerala Circle) was held here the other day.
A Sampath MP inaugurated the meeting. He spoke on how the neo-liberal economic policies had adversely affected the banking sector and employees.SBI Officers’ Federation national general secretary Y Sudarshan, SBI general managers Anil Kumar Gupta and Antonio Jose D’Souza, Association state president Panikkar M Jacob, general sec M Sreenath and State Bank Staff Union general secretary A Jayakumar spoke.