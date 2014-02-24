The fifth general body meeting of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association (Kerala Circle) was held here the other day.

A Sampath MP inaugurated the meeting. He spoke on how the neo-liberal economic policies had adversely affected the banking sector and employees.SBI Officers’ Federation national general secretary Y Sudarshan, SBI general managers Anil Kumar Gupta and Antonio Jose D’Souza, Association state president Panikkar M Jacob, general sec M Sreenath and State Bank Staff Union general secretary A Jayakumar spoke.