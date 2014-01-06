SAI Kerala region director and LNCPE principal Dr G Kishore has won two prestigious national awards - the Indira Gandhi Excellence Award instituted by the International Business Council and Bharat Jyothi Award by the International Friendship Society, New Delhi.

The Indira Gandhi Excellence Award is presented as an honour to people and organisations who take lead in contemporary social systems, services and quality achievement. Kishore was selected for his contribution in the field of physical education and sports.

Embassy of Romania charge d’ Affairs Radu Octavian Dobre presented the award at a function held at V K Krishna Menon Centre, New Delhi on December 21.

The Bharat Jyothi Award and Certificate of Excellence instituted by India International Friendship Society, New Delhi, was presented by former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Assam Dr Bishma Narain Singh at a function held at India International Centre, New Delhi, on December 23.