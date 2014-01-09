The capital city turned into a battlefield on Wednesday as an SFI march taken out to Assembly complex turned violent with protesters pelting stones at police and destroying barricades set up by them.

The protest was against the government decision to grant academic autonomy to colleges in the state.

As the march turned violent and stones were pelted at the police, the police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the protesters. With this, the protesters moved to Palayam and University College.

The march which started in front of the University College at 11.30 a m turned violent when it reached the Legislative Complex.

The police stopped the protesters by placing barricades in front of the Fine Arts College.

Some students were injured in the melee.

The activists, who dispersed after the march, gathered again near the University College and hurled stones at the police.

The students also damaged flex boards and posters of Congress leaders on either sides of the road.

Expressing complete disapproval over the act of police, the SFI protesters held a sit-in protest in front of the Assembly complex.

Opposition Deputy Leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan supported the protesters and urged the government to withdraw the decision to grant academic autonomy to colleges.

After Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and V Sivankutty MLA, pacified the protesters, they dispersed but unleashed violence in Palayam and near University college.

They also attacked a police vehicle parked on the road side.Meanwhile, traffic along the MG Road got completely blocked. Vehicles had to take a round about route to reach their destinations.

Traffic resumed on MG Road only after an hour.