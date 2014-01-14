The District Congress Committee (DCC) has suspended two Congress mandalam presidents for not cooperating with the ‘Jana Jagratha Jatha’ led by DCC president K Mohankumar.

The District Congress Committee said in a press release here on Monday that Nemom mandalam president Panavila Rajashekaran and Vizhinjam mandalam president Denson Castro were suspended for not fully cooperating with the rally as well as for the lapses made in the fund collection.