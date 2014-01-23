The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs, in collaboration with the Election Commission of India organised a national seminar on electoral reforms and future of democracy in India here on Wednesday. Chief Secretary E K Bharat Bhushan inaugurated the function. Chief Electoral Officer Nalini Netto presided over the function. Papers were presented by Rammu Manivannan (Department of Political Science, University of Madras), Shaji Varkey (Department of Politics, University of Kerala) and Arun Kumar (Associate Professor, Govt. Victoria College, Palakkad).

James Joseph (Consultant, Institute of Parliamentary Affairs) and A Sukumaran Nair (Chairman, State Education Advisory Board) chaired the sessions. T Varghese (Director General, Institute of Parliamentary Affairs) welcomed the gathering and Sabu Paul Sebastian (Additional Chief Electoral Officer) proposed a vote of thanks.